Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €85.64 ($99.58).

SY1 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.50 ($114.53) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

FRA SY1 opened at €94.52 ($109.91) on Friday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.95.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

