Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $790,000.00

Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post sales of $790,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $3.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $8.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 489,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,730. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

