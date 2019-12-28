SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.65

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.65 and last traded at $85.48, with a volume of 20018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,743 shares of company stock valued at $17,979,481 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in SYSCO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,056,000 after purchasing an additional 489,566 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SYSCO by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,776,000 after buying an additional 455,863 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

