Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and $167,529.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Livecoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00588156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009855 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 573,289,246 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

