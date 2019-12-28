T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.10

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.10. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 1,689 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded T.A.T. Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get T.A.T. Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.27% of T.A.T. Technologies worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for T.A.T. Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T.A.T. Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.