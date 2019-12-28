TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.38. TAG Oil shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 27,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 million and a PE ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.83.

Get TAG Oil alerts:

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAG Oil Ltd will post 0.0405333 earnings per share for the current year.

About TAG Oil (TSE:TAO)

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.