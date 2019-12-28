TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.40

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 26159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $936.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,601,000 after purchasing an additional 948,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,758,000 after buying an additional 87,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,509,000 after buying an additional 821,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 220.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,017,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,174,000 after buying an additional 3,452,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,168,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.