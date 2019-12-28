Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of TLND stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Talend has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of -0.12.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 141,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after buying an additional 410,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Talend by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after buying an additional 246,951 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLND. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

