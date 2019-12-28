Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 28th total of 10,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $26.88. 2,005,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. UBS Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.