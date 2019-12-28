Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading 6.8% Higher

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47, 1,180,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average session volume of 395,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGB. Scotiabank lowered Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.90.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth about $926,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 751,444 shares during the period.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

