Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Tc Pipelines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tc Pipelines has a payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tc Pipelines to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. 1,106,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

