Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching C$70.35. 2,948,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,318. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of C$47.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.65.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.56.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

