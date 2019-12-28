TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

NASDAQ CGBD remained flat at $$14.15 on Friday. 440,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $835.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. TCG BDC has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.96 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 10.82%. TCG BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.