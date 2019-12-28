Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Short Interest Up 18,784.6% in December

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, an increase of 18,784.6% from the November 28th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TCCO opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.17. Technical Communications has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. Technical Communications had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 40.94%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

