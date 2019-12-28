Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.62

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.62 and last traded at $91.60, with a volume of 37234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2947 per share. This is a boost from Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

