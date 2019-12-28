TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.04 million, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.75. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,257 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $1,503,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,351 in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 100,576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

