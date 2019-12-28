Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.18

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telekom Austria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.