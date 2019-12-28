Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Update

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $58,994.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,742 shares in the company, valued at $39,944,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,073 shares of company stock worth $2,788,440. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 213.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 78,034 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 40.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,731,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 252,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,881. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. Tenable has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

