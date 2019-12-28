Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Short Interest Up 141.4% in December

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the November 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tengasco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGC opened at $0.47 on Friday. Tengasco has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Tengasco Company Profile

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

