Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

TRNO stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 253,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $58.21.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

