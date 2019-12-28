Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Short Interest Update

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,340,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 28th total of 13,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.57. 1,728,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.