Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese Purchases 22,500 Shares

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,175.00.

Shares of TMRC opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Texas Mineral Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

