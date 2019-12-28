Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

TXT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. 963,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,999. Textron has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 19.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Textron by 20.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 52.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 44.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 168,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

