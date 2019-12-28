TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the November 28th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares in the company, valued at $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,454 shares of company stock worth $291,042. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,878,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 315,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 184,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,116,000 after buying an additional 145,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,087,000 after buying an additional 101,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL remained flat at $$19.57 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,980. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.