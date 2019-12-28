The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from The Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

QTUM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

