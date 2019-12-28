The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.62.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,438,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,297,000 after buying an additional 460,064 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,884,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,202,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 42.9% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,470,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.
The Medicines stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.78. 1,456,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,498. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. The Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $84.87.
The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Medicines will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The Medicines Company Profile
The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.
