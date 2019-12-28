The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) Short Interest Down 59.3% in December

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,950,000 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the November 28th total of 49,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $133,243.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,460.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $56.48 on Friday.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.