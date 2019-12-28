Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Short Interest Up 61.7% in December

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the November 28th total of 921,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on TPRE. ValuEngine downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TPRE opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $988.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 53.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 602.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 47.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 139,951 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

