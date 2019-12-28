Ties.DB (TIE) Price Hits $0.0057

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $233,306.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ties.DB has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

