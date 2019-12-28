Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the November 28th total of 8,770,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

TIF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.16 and a fifty-two week high of $134.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,197,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,619,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 161,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $943,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

