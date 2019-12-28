Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

Facebook stock opened at $208.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $208.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,202,146 shares of company stock valued at $409,959,113 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

