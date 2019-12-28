TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,391,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,045,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 888.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

TSU stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 568,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. TIM Participacoes has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.21.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

