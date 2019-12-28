TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 28th total of 675,900 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 669,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

TOP SHIPS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 396,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,605. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. TOP SHIPS has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

