Toro Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Toro in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Toro’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. Toro has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Toro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 3.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Toro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Toro by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

