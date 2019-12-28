Traceability Chain (TAC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,309.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.02 million and $5,309.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047321 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00333821 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013671 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003468 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

