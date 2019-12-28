Traders Purchase High Volume of Procter & Gamble Call Options (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 65,171 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 963% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,130 call options.

PG stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

