TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 1,303.1% from the November 28th total of 117,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of TAC opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.21. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.64%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank set a $11.00 target price on TransAlta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.