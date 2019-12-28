TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.59, approximately 714,328 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 244,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransEnterix by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at $91,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in TransEnterix by 38.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

