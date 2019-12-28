Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in December

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 28th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPHS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Trinity Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Place during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Trinity Place by 495.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,292 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Trinity Place by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Trinity Place stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Trinity Place has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

