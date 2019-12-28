Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Short Interest Up 14.6% in December

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TSC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 76,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,258. The stock has a market cap of $758.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tristate Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tristate Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

