Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 724,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. TheStreet raised shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Trueblue in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE:TBI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,209. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $925.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 65.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

