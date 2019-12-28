TrueUSD Market Cap Hits $155.48 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $155.48 million and approximately $159.73 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013695 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Binance, Bitso and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 154,011,650 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Upbit, HitBTC, HBUS, IDEX, Zebpay, CoinTiger, Kuna, WazirX, Bitso, Binance, Bittrex, Crex24 and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

