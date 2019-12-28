TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 28th total of 227,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.32. 323,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,996. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

