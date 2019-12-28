TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.29

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $3.09. TSR shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 166 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded TSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut TSR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

