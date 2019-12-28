TTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.85 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. TTC has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $21,419.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TTC has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.18 or 0.05917188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001221 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 839,518,412 coins and its circulating supply is 382,493,256 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

