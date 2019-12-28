Two Harbors Investment Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 106.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.63. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

