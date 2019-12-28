Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.09

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 9416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.