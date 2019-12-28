Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.45. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.38.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 155.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $300.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.02 and its 200 day moving average is $256.67. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $176.27 and a 52 week high of $301.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

