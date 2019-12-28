Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.94

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.94 and traded as high as $91.90. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $91.04, with a volume of 45,146 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

