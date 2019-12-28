Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,190,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the November 28th total of 39,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,377,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,643,988. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at $139,296,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,530,823 shares of company stock worth $1,781,693,875 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $737,300,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.